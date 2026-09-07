Somali military officer arrested over alleged abuse of al-Shabab prisoner

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Fiqi said authorities detained the officer within hours of the video being posted and would refer him to court.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has arrested a military officer accused of abusing an al-Shabab prisoner after footage of the incident spread across social media, Defense Minister…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has arrested a military officer accused of abusing an al-Shabab prisoner after footage of the incident spread across social media, Defense Minister…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has arrested a military officer accused of abusing an al-Shabab prisoner after footage of the incident spread across social media, Defense Minister Ahmed Macalin Fiqi said Saturday.

Fiqi said authorities detained the officer within hours of the video being posted and would refer him to court.

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“Since the video was posted on social media, he was arrested hours later and we are taking him to court,” the minister said.

The widely circulated video appeared to show government soldiers seriously mistreating a captured al-Shabab fighter. In the footage, soldiers place a bag over the prisoner’s head and strangle him.

The images prompted public outrage and demands that those responsible face prosecution.

Fiqi said captured al-Shabab members must be held accountable through the justice system, while emphasizing that torture and the abuse of detainees are prohibited.

“Indeed, al-Shabab, who are armed with guns, killing people and harassing our people, we agree to bring them to justice,” he said. “But we do not allow them to be punished or harassed before the law, or to be subjected to anything that harms their dignity and rights.”

The minister also said the government was taking steps to improve civilian protection during military operations, particularly in areas affected by fighting with armed groups.

He said recent operations in the Lower Shabelle region had caused damage to some farms, and stressed that security forces must safeguard civilians and their property, including agricultural land and homes.

“We are talking about protecting trees, farms and people’s property, but what comes first is protecting people,” Fiqi said.

Fiqi said government agencies, the military and international organizations were cooperating to strengthen protections for civilians during the conflict.

The Somali National Army had previously announced an investigation into soldiers accused of abusing a captured al-Shabab fighter, saying the alleged conduct breached military regulations and prisoners’ rights.