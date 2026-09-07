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Israel Army Orders Evacuation of Zone in Southern Lebanon

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 7, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 12 hours ago 2-minute read
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Israel army orders evacuation of zone in south Lebanon

Residents of Deir Zahrani in southern Lebanon were ordered by the Israeli army to leave a designated area before planned strikes targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The army said an explosive drone had been launched at its forces, adding that “Hezbollah’s terrorist activity compels the IDF to act forcefully against it.” It did not say whether any soldiers had been injured.

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In an Arabic-language warning, the army said it was targeting a “Hezbollah terrorist facility” and cautioned that anyone remaining in the area could be endangered.

Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television later reported that Israeli airstrikes had hit Deir Zahrani.

The warning followed Israel’s first evacuation order in Lebanon in a month. Earlier, the army told residents living near a building in Arab Salim that it identified as a Hezbollah facility to leave before an attack.

Lebanon became involved in the wider Middle East war in March, after Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel in support of Iran.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes and a ground offensive in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities said the campaign has killed more than 4,300 people.

Fighting has eased since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader regional conflict was reached in June, followed later that month by a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli troops remain deployed inside a self-declared “security zone” extending roughly 10km into Lebanon along the border.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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