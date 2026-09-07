European Commission set to announce funding for Greenland

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The European Commission is poised to unveil a major funding package for Greenland tomorrow, as Europe moves to deepen its partnership with the strategically important Arctic territory.

The European Commission is poised to unveil a major funding package for Greenland tomorrow, as Europe moves to deepen its partnership with the strategically important Arctic territory. Commission…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

The European Commission is poised to unveil a major funding package for Greenland tomorrow, as Europe moves to deepen its partnership with the strategically important Arctic territory.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

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The two leaders are due to hold a joint news conference tomorrow with Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

In a statement issued after arriving in Nuuk, President von der Leyen said: “Two years ago, I came here to open Europe’s House.

“And I said I would come back to take our partnership further – and here I am today.

“Europe is delivering. We are expanding our cooperation to new areas, from better, faster connectivity and clean energy to critical raw materials. We are creating new opportunities, from connectivity to skills. And we are investing in what matters so that to people’s daily lives improve, including better housing.

“Behind these ambitions, we have put EU funding – with a Partnership Package for this year and the next.

“And for the next EU budget, we have proposed to more than double our investment in Greenland. Because we are building this partnership for the long term.”

Greenland has drawn renewed geopolitical attention since US President Donald Trump threatened earlier this year to seize the island by force.