Somalia and Egypt leaders meet in Alamein during Africa business forum

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The talks were held during Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s participation in the Alamein Africa Forum, an event dedicated to investment, trade and economic cooperation across the continent.

Somalia’s security, political stability and regional partnerships took center stage Saturday as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the coastal city of Alamein.

Somalia’s security, political stability and regional partnerships took center stage Saturday as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the coastal city of Alamein.…

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Somalia’s security, political stability and regional partnerships took center stage Saturday as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the coastal city of Alamein.

The talks were held during Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s participation in the Alamein Africa Forum, an event dedicated to investment, trade and economic cooperation across the continent.

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According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders reviewed Somalia’s political and security conditions, along with ongoing efforts to reinforce stability in the country.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, saying Cairo would continue supporting the country’s national institutions.

President Hassan Sheikh underscored the longstanding importance of Somali-Egyptian relations and expressed gratitude for Egypt’s political, security and development assistance.

The Egyptian presidency said the discussions also emphasized the need to promote consensus among Somalia’s political factions and across different parts of society.

The presidents further exchanged views on regional security and cooperation involving Somalia, Egypt and other states in the Horn of Africa, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.

President Hassan Sheikh and his delegation are attending the Alamein Africa Forum, where participants are examining investment opportunities, ways to expand trade and measures to deepen economic cooperation among African nations.

The gathering is also intended to speed up Africa’s economic integration, advance infrastructure development and broaden collaboration among governments, institutions and private-sector actors.

For Somalia, the forum provides a platform to showcase its investment potential and identify opportunities to build stronger economic ties with other African countries.

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum began Friday in the northern Egyptian coastal city, drawing about 1,500 African business leaders for discussions on investment, trade and economic cooperation.

The forum runs from Oct. 2 to 4 and is jointly organized by the Egyptian government, the African Export-Import Bank and the African Union Development Agency.