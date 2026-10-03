Court told men scouted Manchester synagogue previously targeted in attack

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Prosecutors allege that Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, carried out "hostile reconnaissance" at Heaton Park Synagogue in north Manchester and the Jewish…

Two Iranian men allegedly singled out a Manchester synagogue that had been the scene of a deadly terrorist attack as a target in a suspected plot involving a…

Two Iranian men allegedly singled out a Manchester synagogue that had been the scene of a deadly terrorist attack as a target in a suspected plot involving a…

Two Iranian men allegedly singled out a Manchester synagogue that had been the scene of a deadly terrorist attack as a target in a suspected plot involving a homemade bomb, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege that Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, carried out “hostile reconnaissance” at Heaton Park Synagogue in north Manchester and the Jewish Museum in Cheetham Hill.

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Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed after Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue on 2 October last year. He then launched a knife attack while wearing a fake suicide belt.

Mr Ahmadyan and Mr Salehi were arrested in Manchester on 20 September and charged yesterday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning. Mr Salehi, assisted by a Kurdish interpreter, and Mr Ahmadyan, through a Farsi interpreter, confirmed their names, dates of birth and addresses.

District Judge Nina Tempia remanded both men in custody. They are due to appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on 23 October.

Prosecutor Mark Luckett told the court: “Both defendants are accused of preparing acts of terrorism targeting the Jewish community in Manchester through the use of a homemade explosive device.

“The defendants were observed carrying out, what the prosecution say, is a hostile reconnaissance within Manchester’s Jewish community, identifying attempted targets such as the Jewish Museum and Heaton Park Synagogue.”

Mr Luckett said both men were arrested before Yom Kippur, regarded as the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“They were in contact with a third party who is alleged to have directed and coordinated the planned attack and provided instructions on how to assemble a home-made explosive device,” he said.

“It is assessed this individual is also an Iranian national and most likely operating from within Iran.”

Both defendants entered the UK illegally in small boats.

The court heard that Mr Salehi arrived in the UK in 2020 after previously claiming asylum in Germany, where he spent five years.

He was granted asylum in the UK in 2023 and has leave to remain until July 2028.

Mr Ahmadyan arrived in the UK in 2023 and has an outstanding asylum claim, the court heard.

The men are accused of receiving instructions to produce a chlorine bomb and obtaining the liquids, components and equipment needed to manufacture or assemble an improvised explosive device.

They are further accused of searching online for potential targets, collecting images, plans and maps of those sites, and conducting reconnaissance of possible attack locations.

Investigators carried out searches at addresses in Epworth Street, Liverpool, and Lancaster Road, Salford.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, CTP’s senior national co-ordinator, said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

She said: “I’m aware that the news of this alleged plot coming during the High Holy Day period has caused a great deal of concern to the Jewish community, as well as with the wider public.

“It also coincides with the anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack last year at Heaton Park synagogue and comes in a wider context of increasing antisemitic incidents across the UK, so we are very aware that this will likely increase what were already heightened concerns amongst the Jewish community.

“While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts.”

Counter Terrorism Policing said today that a sixth man arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford has been released on bail.