El-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt’s Support for Somalia’s Security and Stability

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Presidency Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi welcomed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and praised his participation in the forum. He also highlighted the significant progress in Egyptian-Somali…

El-Sisi reaffirms Egypt’s backing for Somalia’s sovereignty, security and stability

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed Cairo’s support for Somalia’s state institutions and territorial integrity during talks with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on the sidelines of the “Alamein… Africa for Business” Forum in New Alamein City. He said Egypt would continue working to strengthen Somalia’s capabilities, reinforce security and stability, and support the aspirations of its people.

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Presidency Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi welcomed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and praised his participation in the forum. He also highlighted the significant progress in Egyptian-Somali relations, particularly since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in January 2025.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s firm support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. He stressed that Egypt would continue providing the Somali people with support in various areas, with the aim of building the capacity of the Somali state, strengthening security and stability, and helping fulfill the aspirations of the brotherly Somali people.

Ambassador El-Shennawy said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for his part, welcomed President El-Sisi’s commitment to maintaining consultation and coordination with Somalia. He emphasized Somalia’s pride in the historic, fraternal relationship between the two countries and praised Egypt’s political, security, and developmental assistance.

The Somali president also commended Egypt’s efforts under President El-Sisi to protect Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, strengthen national state institutions, and support initiatives designed to restore security and stability across the country.

The discussions included the latest developments inside Somalia, according to the spokesman. President El-Sisi underscored the need to promote national consensus among Somalia’s various political forces and components, describing it as essential to preserving the country’s unity and stability and overcoming its security challenges. He again pledged Egypt’s support for Somalia and its national institutions, citing the close ties and shared interests between the two nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual concern. They emphasized the importance of sustained coordination and consultation among Egypt, Somalia, and other regional countries on the security and stability of the Horn of Africa, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Red Sea. Such cooperation, they said, helps reinforce regional security and protect the interests of the region’s countries and peoples.