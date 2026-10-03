Somali president arrives in Egypt for Africa economic forum

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Hassan Sheikh and his delegation are attending the Alamein Africa Forum, which is examining ways to expand trade, attract investment and deepen economic partnerships among African nations.

Cairo (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived Friday in Egypt’s coastal city of Al-Alamein for high-level talks and conferences centered on African investment, development and economic…

Cairo (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived Friday in Egypt’s coastal city of Al-Alamein for high-level talks and conferences centered on African investment, development and economic…

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Cairo (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived Friday in Egypt’s coastal city of Al-Alamein for high-level talks and conferences centered on African investment, development and economic cooperation.

Hassan Sheikh and his delegation are attending the Alamein Africa Forum, which is examining ways to expand trade, attract investment and deepen economic partnerships among African nations.

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The meetings are also intended to advance the continent’s economic integration, improve infrastructure and broaden collaboration among governments, institutions and private-sector companies.

Somalia’s presence at the forum provides the federal government with a platform to promote the country’s investment prospects and identify areas for stronger economic engagement with fellow African states.

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum began Friday in the northern Egyptian resort city, drawing about 1,500 African business leaders for discussions on trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Running from Oct. 2 to 4, the forum is being jointly organized by the Egyptian government, the African Export-Import Bank and the African Union Development Agency.

Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom described Africa as “a top strategic priority for Egypt” and urged a change in approach—from treating the continent primarily as an export destination to building an integrated economic system.

Rostom advocated a “co-innovation” framework linking Egyptian entrepreneurs with counterparts elsewhere in Africa through technology sharing and cross-border regional value chains.

He also urged increased access to “patient capital” and a stronger venture-capital presence to support investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Such financing, he said, could help make Egypt a launchpad for African startups targeting international markets.

The forum has been established as a biennial African business gathering in Egypt.

During his stay in Al-Alamein, Hassan Sheikh is expected to hold meetings with leaders and officials attending the event. The talks are expected to address Somalia-Egypt relations and cooperation in several sectors.

The visit precedes the eighth annual coordination meeting of the African Union, Regional Economic Communities and regional mechanisms, which is scheduled to take place in Al-Alamein on Oct. 4, 2026.