Egypt’s Alamein Africa Forum Opens With Focus on Trade and Investment

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum began Friday in El Alamein, drawing about 1,500 business leaders from across Africa to explore ways to expand investment, trade and economic ties.

Some 1,500 African business leaders gathered in the northern Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein on Oct. 2, 2026, for the opening of the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum,…

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum began Friday in El Alamein, drawing about 1,500 business leaders from across Africa to explore ways to expand investment, trade and economic ties.…

Some 1,500 African business leaders gathered in the northern Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein on Oct. 2, 2026, for the opening of the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum, focused on investment, trade and economic cooperation. (Xinhua/Xu Haofu)

The inaugural Alamein Africa Forum began Friday in El Alamein, drawing about 1,500 business leaders from across Africa to explore ways to expand investment, trade and economic ties.

- Advertisement -

Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 4, the forum seeks to deepen economic integration and strengthen business partnerships across the continent. The event is jointly organized by the Egyptian government, the African Export-Import Bank and the African Union Development Agency.

Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom described Africa as “a top strategic priority for Egypt,” urging a move away from treating the continent solely as an export destination and toward viewing it as one integrated economic system.

Rostom advocated a “co-innovation” approach linking Egyptian entrepreneurs with counterparts elsewhere in Africa through technology sharing and cross-border regional value chains.

He further urged expanded access to “patient capital” and a larger role for venture capital in financing projects under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Such support, he said, could help establish Egypt as a launchpad for African startups targeting international markets.

The forum has been established as a biennial African business gathering to be held in Egypt.