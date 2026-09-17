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Breaking: Three Killed in News Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles
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Three Killed in News Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 17, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Three killed in news helicopter crash in Los Angeles

A helicopter carrying out aerial news coverage of a fatal Los Angeles bus collision crashed in Chatsworth on Tuesday evening, killing a journalist, the pilot and a person on the ground, authorities and broadcasters said.

Officials did not immediately identify a cause for the helicopter crash. It followed a separate Metro bus collision earlier in the day that left at least ‌two people dead.

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“We are deeply saddened to ⁠share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening,” NBC4 and Telemundo 52 said in a joint statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said one person outside the helicopter was also killed. The aircraft was badly damaged in the crash.

A Los Angeles Police officer stands guard near the scene

NBC4 first reported the crash during a live broadcast.

“We knew we’d lost contact with our people out there, and we’ve just received the confirmation that, in fact, NewsChopper4 went down just before 7 o’clock tonight in Chatsworth,” NBC anchor Colleen Williams ⁠said in an emotional on-air report.

Two other people were transported to hospital, the fire ⁠service said. More than 70 firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished a fire that broke out after the crash.

“Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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