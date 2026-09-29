Somali president meets Ethiopian prime minister in Addis Ababa

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According to a brief statement from Somalia’s presidency, the discussions centered on deepening the longstanding relationship between the two countries and reviewing political and security developments in the…

Addis Ababa (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Addis Ababa on Tuesday for a one-day working visit and held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy…

Addis Ababa (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Addis Ababa on Tuesday for a one-day working visit and held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy…

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Addis Ababa (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Addis Ababa on Tuesday for a one-day working visit and held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Villa Somalia said.

According to a brief statement from Somalia’s presidency, the discussions centered on deepening the longstanding relationship between the two countries and reviewing political and security developments in the region.

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The leaders also underscored the need for regional countries to work together to protect peace and stability across the Horn of Africa, the statement said.

Villa Somalia released no additional details about the talks.

Mohamud’s visit comes as both governments contend with political and security pressures domestically and throughout the wider region.