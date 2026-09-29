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Tuesday, September 29, 2026 16 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Isha 18:58
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Breaking: Somali President Meets Ethiopian Prime Minister in Addis Ababa
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Somali President Meets Ethiopian Prime Minister in Addis Ababa

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 29, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 54 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somali president meets Ethiopian prime minister in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Addis Ababa on Tuesday for a one-day working visit and held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Villa Somalia said.

According to a brief statement from Somalia’s presidency, the discussions centered on deepening the longstanding relationship between the two countries and reviewing political and security developments in the region.

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The leaders also underscored the need for regional countries to work together to protect peace and stability across the Horn of Africa, the statement said.

Villa Somalia released no additional details about the talks.

Mohamud’s visit comes as both governments contend with political and security pressures domestically and throughout the wider region.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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