IPI submission highlights threats facing journalists covering environmental issues

Formally acknowledge the vital role environmental journalists play in environmental protection, accountability, and the public’s right to know. Take steps to prevent and respond to attacks on environmental…

The International Press Institute (IPI), acting through its Africa programme, has urged the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment to place the safety of environmental journalists and access to information at the heart of the mandate’s next thematic report. In its response to a call for input, IPI said the protection of reporters covering climate and environmental issues is inseparable from the wider defence of environmental human rights defenders and from the meaningful enjoyment of the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

Drawing on its monitoring and research into the conditions facing climate and environmental journalists across Africa, IPI outlined the particular risks confronting those who report on environmental harm and accountability. These include physical violence, threats, arrest and detention, as well as judicial harassment. The submission also highlighted important normative advances at the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, including Resolution 657 of 2026 on access to information and the right to a healthy environment.

To States, IPI recommended the following:

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Formally acknowledge the vital role environmental journalists play in environmental protection, accountability, and the public’s right to know.

Take steps to prevent and respond to attacks on environmental journalists, including physical and online threats, harassment, surveillance and arbitrary detention, while ensuring access to effective protection mechanisms.

Combat impunity by ensuring attacks and threats are investigated promptly, independently and effectively, including cases involving state and private actors.

Curb Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) and other forms of legal harassment through comprehensive anti-SLAPP laws, early dismissal procedures, and effective remedies.

Safeguard access to environmental information, including proactive disclosure before, during, and after environmental emergencies, access to affected sites, and protection for confidential journalistic sources.

Decriminalise defamation and ensure any civil remedies remain proportionate and cannot be weaponised to stifle public-interest environmental reporting.

Stop the abuse of restrictive laws —including cybercrime, national security, public-order and false-information laws —to suppress legitimate environmental journalism.