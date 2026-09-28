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Breaking: AFCON 2027 Qualifying Race: Current Standings and Qualification Picture
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AFCON 2027 Qualifying Race: Current Standings and Qualification Picture

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By Newsroom September 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
How The AFCON 2027 Qualifying Race Stands

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers opened with eye-catching wins, dramatic recoveries and a few early setbacks for the continent’s leading sides.

Guinea-Bissau delivered one of the opening round’s biggest results by defeating co-hosts Tanzania away from home. Zimbabwe also made headlines, overturning a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling victory in Sierra Leone.

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Several tournament favorites, though, endured less impressive starts. Record seven-time African champions Egypt were held to a goalless home draw by Angola, while Senegal’s first competitive match under head coach Patrick Vieira ended level away against Mozambique.

Follow allAfrica’s soccer page for more results and updates.

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