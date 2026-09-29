Amnesty International Report Accuses Mali Army and Wagner Group of War Crimes

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

“The Malian authorities cannot dismiss these serious allegations without opening impartial and effective investigations into the alleged crimes,” said Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and…

At least 34 civilians were killed in seven parts of Mali during joint operations by the Malian army and Russia-backed Wagner Group forces, according to a new Amnesty…

At least 34 civilians were killed in seven parts of Mali during joint operations by the Malian army and Russia-backed Wagner Group forces, according to a new Amnesty…

At least 34 civilians were killed in seven parts of Mali during joint operations by the Malian army and Russia-backed Wagner Group forces, according to a new Amnesty International report accusing both of war crimes between June 2023 and December 2025. Titled No One Is Spared: War Crimes Committed by the Malian Army and Foreign Allied Forces Along the Mauritanian Border, the report documents alleged abuses in communities near the Mauritanian frontier.

“The Malian authorities cannot dismiss these serious allegations without opening impartial and effective investigations into the alleged crimes,” said Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

- Advertisement -

Amnesty called on all parties to protect civilians during military operations and respect international humanitarian law. It also urged authorities to “urgently clarify the chain of command under which foreign personnel act in the country, and monitor their conduct through an independent, domestic accountability mechanism”.