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Somali President Arrives in Serbia for Talks and Non-Aligned Movement Anniversary

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 1, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Somali president arrives in Serbia for talks, Non-Aligned Movement anniversary

Belgrade, Serbia (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Belgrade on Monday with a delegation, receiving a welcome from senior Serbian government officials.

Hassan Sheikh is scheduled to hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during the visit, with discussions expected to center on deepening relations and expanding cooperation between Somalia and Serbia.

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The Somali government said the meeting is also expected to address political cooperation and other issues of mutual interest to the two countries.

In Belgrade, Hassan Sheikh is also taking part in a high-level commemorative meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The commemorative conference is scheduled for Sept. 1-2, 2026.

Held in Belgrade in 1961, the first Non-Aligned Movement conference brought together nations seeking to maintain independence from the major power blocs of the Cold War.

Somalia is among the countries invited to this year’s high-level anniversary gathering.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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