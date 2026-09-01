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Somali President Attends Non-Aligned Movement Anniversary Summit in Belgrade

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 1, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 37 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somali president attends Non-Aligned Movement anniversary summit in Belgrade

Belgrade, Serbia (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined leaders in Belgrade on Tuesday for the opening of the Non-Aligned Movement’s 65th-anniversary commemorative summit.

Addressing the gathering, Hassan Sheikh highlighted the mounting security, political and economic pressures facing the world and called for deeper international cooperation.

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“Conflicts, terrorism, geopolitical tensions and climate change are among the challenges that demand solidarity and collective action from the international community,” he said.

The president outlined Somalia’s progress and described the federal government’s efforts to promote stability, advance reconstruction and drive national development.

He also expressed appreciation for the international community’s continued support for Somalia.

Hassan Sheikh reiterated Somalia’s commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement’s core principles, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, justice, equality and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme “The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today’s World.”

Delegates are expected to discuss sovereign equality, non-interference in domestic affairs and expanded trade cooperation among developing countries.

The Non-Aligned Movement convened its first conference in Belgrade in 1961, bringing together nations determined to maintain independence from the major power blocs of the Cold War.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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