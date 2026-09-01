Somali president attends Non-Aligned Movement anniversary summit in Belgrade

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Addressing the gathering, Hassan Sheikh highlighted the mounting security, political and economic pressures facing the world and called for deeper international cooperation.

Belgrade, Serbia (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined leaders in Belgrade on Tuesday for the opening of the Non-Aligned Movement’s 65th-anniversary commemorative summit.

Belgrade, Serbia (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined leaders in Belgrade on Tuesday for the opening of the Non-Aligned Movement’s 65th-anniversary commemorative summit. Addressing the gathering,…

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Belgrade, Serbia (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined leaders in Belgrade on Tuesday for the opening of the Non-Aligned Movement’s 65th-anniversary commemorative summit.

Addressing the gathering, Hassan Sheikh highlighted the mounting security, political and economic pressures facing the world and called for deeper international cooperation.

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“Conflicts, terrorism, geopolitical tensions and climate change are among the challenges that demand solidarity and collective action from the international community,” he said.

The president outlined Somalia’s progress and described the federal government’s efforts to promote stability, advance reconstruction and drive national development.

He also expressed appreciation for the international community’s continued support for Somalia.

Hassan Sheikh reiterated Somalia’s commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement’s core principles, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, justice, equality and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

This year’s summit is being held under the theme “The Legacy of Non-Alignment: Lessons for Today’s World.”

Delegates are expected to discuss sovereign equality, non-interference in domestic affairs and expanded trade cooperation among developing countries.

The Non-Aligned Movement convened its first conference in Belgrade in 1961, bringing together nations determined to maintain independence from the major power blocs of the Cold War.