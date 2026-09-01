Somali Electoral Commission Announces New Timetable for Hirshabelle Elections

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The revised timetable replaces the schedule released on July 25, which had set polling day for Aug. 20.

Mogadishu (AX) — Hirshabelle State will hold simultaneous elections for local councils and the House of Representatives on Sept. 30, 2026, the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission…

Mogadishu (AX) — Hirshabelle State will hold simultaneous elections for local councils and the House of Representatives on Sept. 30, 2026, the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Hirshabelle State will hold simultaneous elections for local councils and the House of Representatives on Sept. 30, 2026, the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Monday.

The revised timetable replaces the schedule released on July 25, which had set polling day for Aug. 20.

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Under the updated plan, preparations for the vote will get under way in early September.

The provisional voter register is due to be published on Sept. 2, followed by the identification and announcement of polling stations on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, the registration committee will begin its work and voter cards will be issued.

Political organizations will submit candidate lists for the House of Representatives and district councils on Sept. 17, when the lists will also undergo verification.

The commission will publish the final voter register on Sept. 19.

Voting will take place on Sept. 30, 2026.

The NIEBC said the revised schedule reflects its statutory responsibilities, including Article 10 of the law establishing the commission and Article 18 of the National Electoral Law.

It urged political organizations, Hirshabelle residents and all other election stakeholders to make the necessary preparations to take part in the electoral process.