 Skip to content
Tuesday, September 1, 2026 18 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:44
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Somali Electoral Commission Announces New Timetable for Hirshabelle Elections
Breaking News
Somali Electoral Commission Announces New Timetable for Hirshabelle ElectionsTunisia Urged to Release Imprisoned Journalists Amid Deadly HeatwaveRenewed Calls in Gambia Seek Inquiry Into Jammeh’s Seized AssetsSomali Prime Minister Says Somalia-Qatar Ties Are Entering a Strategic PhaseSomalia Is Importing Modernity’s Image Without Building Its FoundationsDolly Parton Laid to Rest Following Private Family FuneralSomali Electoral Commission Announces New Timetable for Hirshabelle ElectionsTunisia Urged to Release Imprisoned Journalists Amid Deadly HeatwaveRenewed Calls in Gambia Seek Inquiry Into Jammeh’s Seized AssetsSomali Prime Minister Says Somalia-Qatar Ties Are Entering a Strategic PhaseSomalia Is Importing Modernity’s Image Without Building Its FoundationsDolly Parton Laid to Rest Following Private Family Funeral
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Somali Electoral Commission Announces New Timetable for Hirshabelle Elections

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 1, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Somali electoral commission announces new timetable for upcoming Hirshabelle elections

Mogadishu (AX) — Hirshabelle State will hold simultaneous elections for local councils and the House of Representatives on Sept. 30, 2026, the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) announced Monday.

The revised timetable replaces the schedule released on July 25, which had set polling day for Aug. 20.

- Advertisement -

Under the updated plan, preparations for the vote will get under way in early September.

The provisional voter register is due to be published on Sept. 2, followed by the identification and announcement of polling stations on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 16, the registration committee will begin its work and voter cards will be issued.

Political organizations will submit candidate lists for the House of Representatives and district councils on Sept. 17, when the lists will also undergo verification.

The commission will publish the final voter register on Sept. 19.

Voting will take place on Sept. 30, 2026.

The NIEBC said the revised schedule reflects its statutory responsibilities, including Article 10 of the law establishing the commission and Article 18 of the National Electoral Law.

It urged political organizations, Hirshabelle residents and all other election stakeholders to make the necessary preparations to take part in the electoral process.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,463 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.