Germany Says Russia Behind Drone Incident at Leipzig Airport

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Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said intelligence assessments showed that those involved in the 4 August operation had acted on behalf of Russian state agencies.

Germany has accused Russia of directing an attempted attack involving an explosives-laden drone at Leipzig Airport last month, saying the incident formed part of a wider campaign against…

Germany has accused Russia of directing an attempted attack involving an explosives-laden drone at Leipzig Airport last month, saying the incident formed part of a wider campaign against…

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Germany has accused Russia of directing an attempted attack involving an explosives-laden drone at Leipzig Airport last month, saying the incident formed part of a wider campaign against European security.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said intelligence assessments showed that those involved in the 4 August operation had acted on behalf of Russian state agencies.

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“Taken together, police investigations, patterns of the offences and intelligence findings establish Russian responsibility for the attempted attack at Leipzig Airport,” he said.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, appearing alongside Mr Dobrindt, said Berlin did not consider the Leipzig incident to be an isolated event.

Mr Wadephul said Germany would respond by closing Russia’s consulate general in Bonn and ending its agreement with the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin.

Berlin will also seek further European Union sanctions and travel restrictions against Russian nationals, while stepping up efforts to target Russia’s “shadow fleet”, he said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L) and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt held a press conference today to address the incident

Russia warned that it would retaliate against what Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described as Berlin’s “anti-Russian action”, the Interfax news agency reported.

She gave no details about what measures Moscow might take.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would raise the attempted drone attack with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte.

Writing on social media platform X, she said EU foreign ministers would prepare a response at their next meeting.

“We are united in our resolve to stand against Russian aggression. We will deter anyone who seeks to undermine our freedom and security,” Ms von der Leyen wrote, adding that the European Union was preparing further sanctions against Russia.

Mr Rutte said NATO would continue strengthening its capacity to deter and defend its members against any threat following the attempted attack in Leipzig.

“The evidence is clear. And I welcome the measures announced by Germany in response.

“NATO stands in full solidarity with Germany after the Russian hybrid attack in Leipzig on 4 August,” Mr Rutte said in a post on X.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb likewise expressed Finland’s full solidarity with Germany.

“We know the Russian playbook. It attempts to intimidate us, to undermine our resolve and our willingness to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion.

“It will not succeed. We will stand united and deter anyone from attacking our freedom and security,” Mr Stubb said.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee said Russian activity in the European Union had moved beyond threats and was now taking the form of incursions into EU territory.

She pointed to Germany’s accusation that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport last month, and said she had heard from counterparts in Romania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland about hybrid activity on EU soil.

Ms McEntee said Ireland needed to increase defence spending as part of its response.

“This is about protecting people, this is about our overall security, that we work in closer cooperation with our allies and partners.”