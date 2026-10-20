Christiane Amanpour to Leave CNN in 2027 After 43 Years

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The 68-year-old journalist said Monday that she reached the decision following months of consideration.

Christiane Amanpour to Depart CNN in 2027 After 43 Years WASHINGTON - After more than four decades reporting on wars, conflicts and pivotal events around the world, CNN…

Christiane Amanpour to Depart CNN in 2027 After 43 Years WASHINGTON – After more than four decades reporting on wars, conflicts and pivotal events around the world, CNN…

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Christiane Amanpour to Depart CNN in 2027 After 43 Years

WASHINGTON – After more than four decades reporting on wars, conflicts and pivotal events around the world, CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour has announced plans to leave the network next year.

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The 68-year-old journalist said Monday that she reached the decision following months of consideration.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!” Amanpour said in a statement.

She said she planned to pursue new projects while remaining supportive of CNN and its longstanding commitment to independent journalism.

“Remember: always be truthful, not neutral,” she added.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson called Amanpour “one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere.”

Thompson said the network would take the coming months to honour her work and celebrate her contributions before she departs next year.

Amanpour began her CNN career in 1983 as an assistant on the international news desk. She later rose to become one of the network’s most recognisable correspondents, with much of her reporting centred on armed conflicts, wars and significant political developments.

During her career, she has worked from conflict zones and interviewed leading political figures, diplomats and other prominent personalities, building a reputation as one of the world’s best-known journalists covering international affairs.

Since 2009, Amanpour has hosted her own nightly interview programme on CNN International, examining major global issues with political leaders, diplomats and other influential figures.

Her exit will close a 43-year chapter at CNN and mark the departure of one of the network’s defining voices in international journalism.

Amanpour’s announcement comes as CNN prepares to recognise her lengthy career and contributions before she leaves in 2027.

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