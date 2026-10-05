Somali electoral commission announces Hirshabelle assembly and local council election results

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Commission chairperson Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan said polling took place in 10 districts across Hirshabelle, with voting, counting and the aggregation of results completed peacefully.

Jowhar (AX) — The Justice and Unity Party (JSP), led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, emerged as the dominant force in Hirshabelle’s local council and House of Representatives…

Jowhar (AX) — The Justice and Unity Party (JSP), led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, emerged as the dominant force in Hirshabelle’s local council and House of Representatives…

Jowhar (AX) — The Justice and Unity Party (JSP), led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, emerged as the dominant force in Hirshabelle’s local council and House of Representatives elections, according to results announced Saturday by Somalia’s National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC).

Commission chairperson Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan said polling took place in 10 districts across Hirshabelle, with voting, counting and the aggregation of results completed peacefully.

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The local council elections featured 13 political organizations competing for 222 seats. The commission reported 114,633 votes cast, including 112,466 valid ballots and 2,167 rejected votes.

JSP secured the largest share of the local council vote, winning 76,732 ballots and 158 seats, the commission said.

The other local council results were as follows: Tiir received 761 votes and won one seat; Madalsan secured 5,909 votes and 14 seats; Muwaadiniinta Soomaaliyeed received 1,230 votes and one seat; the Somali Democratic Party won 2,353 votes and one seat; the Somali People’s Party received 119 votes and won no seats; Iftiin Qaran secured 9,776 votes and 12 seats; Karaama received 6,679 votes and 17 seats; Saab won 123 votes and no seats; Dan Shacab received 43 votes and no seats; Sincad secured 3,690 votes and eight seats; Dhalinyarada Talo Qaran received 105 votes and no seats; and Ramaas won 4,934 votes and seven seats.

The House of Representatives election also recorded 114,633 votes, of which 112,451 were valid and 2,182 were rejected, according to the commission.

Thirteen political organizations contested 99 seats in the House of Representatives.

JSP again led the field, taking 78 seats in the representative chamber.

The remaining House of Representatives results were: Tiir with 759 votes and one seat; Madalsan with 911 votes and one seat; Muwaadiniinta Soomaaliyeed with 1,222 votes and one seat; the Somali Democratic Party with 2,368 votes and two seats; the Somali People’s Party with 113 votes and no seats; Iftiin Qaran with 6,165 votes and five seats; Karaama with 6,875 votes and six seats; Saab with 120 votes and no seats; Dan Shacab with 51 votes and no seats; Sincad with 3,701 votes and three seats; Dhalinyarada Talo Qaran with 197 votes and no seats; and Ramaas with 41,939 votes and two seats.

Abdikarim described the elections in Hirshabelle and Galmudug as an important advance in Somalia’s electoral process.

He said the commission was prepared to support future federal polls, including elections for both chambers of Somalia’s Federal Parliament.

Abdikarim praised the people of Hirshabelle and Galmudug for their participation and thanked the security forces—including police, military and intelligence personnel—for protecting polling stations.