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Puntland State Orders Crackdown on Illegal Weapons in Bari Region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Puntland orders crackdown on illegal weapons in Bari region

Bosaso (AX) — Puntland State authorities have warned that anyone found possessing, importing, selling or using illegal weapons in the regional state will face legal action.

The announcement followed a security meeting in Bosaso chaired by Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni, where officials reviewed the security situation in Bari region and discussed measures to curb the spread of illegal arms.

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Puntland State said its security and justice institutions had been directed to enforce the decision rigorously.

Authorities said all illegal weapons recovered during security operations would be confiscated by the government.

The directive covers individuals involved in bringing illegal weapons into Puntland State, trading them or using them. Officials warned that those who violate the order will be prosecuted.

The move comes as Puntland State works to limit the circulation of illegal arms and tackle threats to public safety, including clan clashes and broader insecurity.

The meeting further resolved that weapons used in inter-clan conflicts would be seized.

Authorities also said legal action would be taken against anyone who organizes or incites clan violence.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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