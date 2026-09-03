 Skip to content
Thursday, September 3, 2026 20 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:44
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Dolly Parton to Receive New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After Vandalism
Breaking News
Dolly Parton to Receive New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After VandalismOur Daughters Are Our Greatest Treasure—Let Us Not Let Them Slip AwayFederal government accuses Puntland State leader of encouraging pirate ransom demandsOctober–December 2026 Rainfall Forecast Offers Horn of Africa Chance for Early ActionUS, UN Hail Libya Electoral Deal as Step Toward National ElectionsZambia Swears In President Hakainde Hichilema for Second TermDolly Parton to Receive New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After VandalismOur Daughters Are Our Greatest Treasure—Let Us Not Let Them Slip AwayFederal government accuses Puntland State leader of encouraging pirate ransom demandsOctober–December 2026 Rainfall Forecast Offers Horn of Africa Chance for Early ActionUS, UN Hail Libya Electoral Deal as Step Toward National ElectionsZambia Swears In President Hakainde Hichilema for Second Term
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Dolly Parton to Receive New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After Vandalism

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 3, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Dolly Parton to get new Hollywood star after vandalism

Dolly Parton will be honored with a replacement star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Friday, following the vandalism of the original marker, officials said.

The United States has remained in mourning since the death of the revered country singer last week at age 80.

- Advertisement -

Admirers traveled to Parton’s home state of Tennessee to remember the musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur, while US President Donald Trump directed that flags at government buildings be lowered to half-staff.

In Hollywood, fans gathered at the star marking her decades-spanning career, leaving behind flowers and flickering candles as tributes.

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the memorial offerings had been removed ahead of previously scheduled work to fix cracks in the star when it was vandalized.

The Hollywood Historic Trust, which oversees the thousands of stars lining Hollywood Boulevard, said the replacement would be installed within days.

“The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are proud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star,” the organisation wrote on Instagram.

“The new star will be available for viewing this Friday.”

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,938 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.