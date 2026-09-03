Dolly Parton to Receive New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star After Vandalism

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The United States has remained in mourning since the death of the revered country singer last week at age 80.

Dolly Parton will be honored with a replacement star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Friday, following the vandalism of the original marker, officials said.

Dolly Parton will be honored with a replacement star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Friday, following the vandalism of the original marker, officials said. The United…

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Dolly Parton will be honored with a replacement star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Friday, following the vandalism of the original marker, officials said.

The United States has remained in mourning since the death of the revered country singer last week at age 80.

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Admirers traveled to Parton’s home state of Tennessee to remember the musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur, while US President Donald Trump directed that flags at government buildings be lowered to half-staff.

In Hollywood, fans gathered at the star marking her decades-spanning career, leaving behind flowers and flickering candles as tributes.

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the memorial offerings had been removed ahead of previously scheduled work to fix cracks in the star when it was vandalized.

The Hollywood Historic Trust, which oversees the thousands of stars lining Hollywood Boulevard, said the replacement would be installed within days.

“The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are proud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star,” the organisation wrote on Instagram.

“The new star will be available for viewing this Friday.”