Thousands of US sailors arrive in Thailand after months at sea

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The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked north of Pattaya, near Bangkok, for a five-day port call — their first opportunity for rest and recreation since setting…

After 286 days at sea, about 5,000 US sailors and marines arrived in Thailand and made their way to the resort city of Pattaya following a Middle East…

After 286 days at sea, about 5,000 US sailors and marines arrived in Thailand and made their way to the resort city of Pattaya following a Middle East…

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After 286 days at sea, about 5,000 US sailors and marines arrived in Thailand and made their way to the resort city of Pattaya following a Middle East deployment that raised concerns about conditions aboard their ship.

The crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln docked north of Pattaya, near Bangkok, for a five-day port call — their first opportunity for rest and recreation since setting sail.

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Their arrival had been eagerly anticipated in Pattaya, a city famed for its beaches and nightlife and also known for its long association with sex tourism.

On a street regarded as a centre of that industry, women wore revealing sailor-themed outfits as part of the welcome. The city’s mayor, however, highlighted Pattaya’s wider attractions, including sports, wellness facilities, beaches and shopping malls.

A banner outside one establishment reads: “Welcome all US military personnel. Thank you for your service.”

“It’s been the talk of the town for the past few days… it will be a boon for businesses,” Mr Jones said, adding that he planned to perform American classics for the visiting sailors.

Authorities, mindful of the possibility of trouble, have increased security across the city.

Pattaya mayor Poramase Ngampiches said the sailors were prohibited from taking part in water sports such as jet-skiing and from using Thailand’s relaxed cannabis laws.

US army service personnel arrive in Pattaya, Thailand

Authorities have recently intensified a crackdown on sex workers in the city, but Mr Ngampiches rejected reports that arrests had been made ahead of the Lincoln crew’s visit.

Asked about Pattaya’s reputation, he told reporters: “We have to be honest, that kind of thing still happens in Pattaya.”

‘Food, sleep, water’

At a welcoming ceremony in a central hotel, some US service members wearing civilian shorts and T-shirts received traditional garlands.

When journalists asked what they wanted most, their priorities were brief: “Food, sleep, water.”

“We’re very, very happy to be here,” commanding officer Captain Dan Keeler told reporters.

“It is a well-deserved break for all of the crew, and we really look forward to our time here to get a little rest and relaxation.”

The vast nuclear-powered carrier arrived at Laem Chabang port with dozens of military aircraft arranged across its flight deck.

The crew left California in November for an assignment in the South China Sea, before being redirected to the Middle East ahead of US-Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Reports alleging worsening living conditions and deteriorating mental health aboard the carrier made headlines in the US and fuelled criticism of the continuing conflict.

Democratic politicians have demanded an investigation into life on board after reports of food shortages, faulty plumbing and mental health crises.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed those concerns. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao accused the media last month of “trying to paint our warriors as victims”, while saying that a “small number or mental health cases were treated with no loss of life”.

The USS George Washington, previously stationed in Japan, replaced the Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East.

The US sailors will stay in Pattaya until their carrier departs on Sunday

‘Specially for US Navy’

Pattaya is known for its energetic nightlife, but in the hours before the sailors arrived, the city was largely calm. Masseuses sat outside shops waiting for customers, while several foreign tourists lay in the sun along the beach.

A tailor’s shop displayed a sign promising custom clothing “Specially for US Navy – Ready in 24 hours”.

“We’ll give them a special offer, good quality and a quick service – 24 hours or even 12 hours,” said the owner, Islam.

“All of Pattaya is excited.”

The mayor estimated that the sailors could inject as much as 100 million baht (€2.6 million) into the local economy during their stay, providing a boost during the low season.

He had previously said buses would shuttle the sailors between the ship and Pattaya until the carrier leaves on Sunday.

“Our preparations will focus on safety and ensuring fair pricing, so we don’t take advantage of them,” he said.