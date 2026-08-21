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In an interview with The Economist during a visit to Nairobi this month, Irro said North Western State of Somalia could contribute to the security of the Red…

Nairobi (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says his administration wants to turn the territory’s coastline into a strategic asset, using it…

Nairobi (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says his administration wants to turn the territory’s coastline into a strategic asset, using it…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Nairobi (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says his administration wants to turn the territory’s coastline into a strategic asset, using it to attract foreign military bases while transforming Berbera into a leading trade gateway for the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with The Economist during a visit to Nairobi this month, Irro said North Western State of Somalia could contribute to the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by making military facilities available to major global powers along its coast.

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“Our message is that we are a responsible partner” in security and trade, Irro said.

He said Berbera could become a crucial link to markets across the Horn of Africa if trade moves more freely through the region.

Djibouti has leveraged a comparable strategic position to build a substantial portion of its economy, hosting military bases operated by the United States, China and France. The country also generates significant income from port services for Ethiopia, which relies heavily on Djibouti to handle its international commerce.

Irro said North Western State of Somalia intends to pursue both the commercial and security opportunities offered by its location.

He is urging Ethiopia to make Berbera, where the United Arab Emirates has built major port infrastructure, a principal route for its international trade. Irro also said North Western State of Somalia would consider hosting military bases for the United States and Israel if either country expressed interest.

“There is no Israeli or American presence yet,” Irro said, rejecting reports that either country has already established a military presence at Berbera.

He nevertheless made clear that North Western State of Somalia would be willing to host military facilities operated by both nations.

“If they are interested,” he said.

Speculation over foreign military bases at Berbera has intensified since Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia in December. Reports have indicated that access to military facilities may have been part of the strategic considerations behind the relationship, though North Western State of Somalia officials have continued to deny that Israel or the United States currently maintains a military presence there.

Irro is due to visit Washington next month and hopes to meet President Donald Trump. Should the meeting occur, he would be the first North Western State of Somalia president to hold direct talks with a sitting U.S. president.

“We expect the recognition of the United States sometime in the future,” Irro said, adding that North Western State of Somalia also anticipates recognition by at least one additional country before the end of the year.

North Western State of Somalia’s plans have amplified regional unease as countries compete for strategically important military and commercial footholds along the Red Sea.

Irro accused North Western State of Somalia’s northern neighbour of seeking to destabilize the territory, but offered no evidence. He also alleged that Somalia was preparing to deploy troops along North Western State of Somalia’s southern border.

Somalia regards North Western State of Somalia as part of its territory and firmly rejects its declaration of independence, as well as its campaign for international recognition.

The situation is unfolding alongside rising tensions involving Israel, Turkey and Yemen’s Houthi movement. The Houthis have warned that any Israeli military presence in North Western State of Somalia could become a target, fueling concern that a foreign base might invite attacks and threaten the territory’s long-standing reputation for relative peace and stability.

Turkey, which maintains close ties with Somalia, has also sought to mediate between Mogadishu and Hargeisa. Several rounds of negotiations in Ankara and Istanbul, however, have failed to deliver an agreement.

Irro said North Western State of Somalia was still willing to accept risks as it pursues international recognition and a more influential strategic role.

“There is nothing free in the world,” he said.