Amnesty Calls for Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition Member

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The rights organisation also expressed alarm over the arrest of at least three other opposition members, amid reports of a broader crackdown targeting opposition politicians, campaign officials, artists…

Amnesty International is demanding an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of opposition member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a post-election security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

Amnesty International is demanding an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of opposition member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a post-election security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Amnesty International is demanding an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of opposition member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a post-election security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

The rights organisation also expressed alarm over the arrest of at least three other opposition members, amid reports of a broader crackdown targeting opposition politicians, campaign officials, artists and supporters.

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Amnesty said detainees must be given access to lawyers, their families and medical care, and brought without delay before an independent court. It called for their release where authorities lack sufficient evidence of a recognizable criminal offence, urged the government to end arbitrary arrests and detentions, and demanded that Kafwaya’s family receive full information about the circumstances of his death.