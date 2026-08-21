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Breaking: Amnesty Calls for Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition Member
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Amnesty Calls for Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition Member

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By Newsroom August 21, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 9 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Amnesty Demands Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition Member

Amnesty International is demanding an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of opposition member and former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a post-election security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka.

The rights organisation also expressed alarm over the arrest of at least three other opposition members, amid reports of a broader crackdown targeting opposition politicians, campaign officials, artists and supporters.

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Amnesty said detainees must be given access to lawyers, their families and medical care, and brought without delay before an independent court. It called for their release where authorities lack sufficient evidence of a recognizable criminal offence, urged the government to end arbitrary arrests and detentions, and demanded that Kafwaya’s family receive full information about the circumstances of his death.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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