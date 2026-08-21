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Boat Capsizes in Nigeria’s Sokoto State, Killing Scores

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By Adam Omar August 21, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Scores Killed After Boat Capsizes in Nigeria's Sokoto State

At least 47 people have died after a boat carrying passengers to farmland capsized in a river in Sokoto State, northwestern Nigeria.

The vessel was transporting residents to farms in Gorau town, within the Goronyo local government area. Residents said women and children made up most of those aboard. One resident reported counting at least 42 bodies, among them his 13-year-old granddaughter.

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Deadly boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria, where overcrowding, poorly maintained vessels and inadequate enforcement of safety regulations are regularly cited as contributing factors. Last month, at least five people drowned when a boat overturned in Jigawa state. In January, at least 26 people died after a boat carrying farmers and fishermen from Jigawa to Yobe state capsized.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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