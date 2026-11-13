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They urged an end to inflammatory rhetoric and a return to negotiations between Hargeisa and Mogadishu.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A group of North Western State of Somalia-born politicians based in Mogadishu urged the Federal Government of Somalia on Thursday to avoid punitive steps that…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A group of North Western State of Somalia-born politicians based in Mogadishu urged the Federal Government of Somalia on Thursday to avoid punitive steps that could harm the economy, restrict movement, or undermine the security of people living in North Western State of Somalia, calling instead for de-escalation and renewed dialogue as tensions rise over Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia.

The politicians warned that coercive or punitive measures would not advance Somali unity.

They urged an end to inflammatory rhetoric and a return to negotiations between Hargeisa and Mogadishu.

The group did not address or condemn Israel’s move to recognize North Western State of Somalia.

Israel’s recognition has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia, several regional governments, and the European Union.

In a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the lawmakers and former ministers emphasized that stability and unity cannot be achieved through force or economic pressure. “The Federal Government of Somalia should refrain from taking measures that could harm the economy, movement, and security of the Somali people living in North Western State of Somalia, as forceful actions will never bring unity,” the statement said.

The signatories urged political leaders and the public to dial down rhetoric that could inflame divisions, warning that hate speech and intimidation risk hardening positions and closing off space for compromise. They argued that outstanding disputes between North Western State of Somalia and the central government should be addressed through structured negotiations, not through coercion.

The group also called on North Western State of Somalia’s leadership to return to the negotiating table, framing talks as the only viable route to a lasting settlement. They said national cohesion, peace, and the safety of civilians must guide decisions on both sides as leaders weigh next steps.

Notably, the statement did not comment on Israel’s decision to recognize North Western State of Somalia, nor did it offer a condemnation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last week that Israel would recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state, the first United Nations member to do so since North Western State of Somalia declared independence in 1991.

The move drew swift and strong reactions. Somalia rejected the recognition and reiterated its position that North Western State of Somalia is part of its sovereign territory. Several African and Middle Eastern countries, as well as the European Union, criticized Israel’s announcement, reflecting broad international sensitivity to questions of territorial integrity and recognition.

North Western State of Somalia has operated with its own government, security forces, and institutions since 1991 but had not received formal recognition from any UN member state until Israel’s declaration. The development has reanimated long-running debates about self-determination, regional stability, and the mechanics of international recognition—issues that now intersect with Somalia’s internal political dynamics and the daily lives of people in both North Western State of Somalia and the rest of the country.

Amid the heightened stakes, the Mogadishu-based North Western State of Somalia politicians framed their appeal as a safeguard against actions that could backfire—damaging livelihoods, disrupting travel and trade, and potentially widening the political rift. Their emphasis on restraint and talks underscores widespread concern that escalation would be costly and difficult to reverse.

Whether the call helps shift the tone remains to be seen. For now, the group’s message adds to a chorus urging calm, dialogue, and protection of civilians as leaders in Mogadishu and Hargeisa weigh their options in a rapidly evolving landscape.

By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring.