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North Western State of Somalia Forces Seize Weapons and Armored Vehicles After Recent Deadly Clan Clashes

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 25, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somaliland forces seize weapons, armored vehicles after recently deadly clan conflicts

North Western State of Somalia forces have confiscated weapons and armored vehicles from rival groups linked to recent clan clashes in the Awdal and Salal regions, military officials said Monday.

Authorities displayed some of the vehicles recovered in the operation and issued a warning that civilians would not be permitted to possess weapons or military vehicles unlawfully.

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The military command said its forces had been instructed to take firm action against anyone carrying weapons or seeking to reignite clan violence in North Western State of Somalia’s western regions.

The operation came after reports that the rival sides had breached a recently signed peace agreement covering Awdal and Salal.

The accord requires the parties to uphold a ceasefire and refrain from conduct that could trigger a return to hostilities.

It also assigns the military responsibility for enforcing the peace measures, including using force against anyone found armed or accused of provoking violence.

The fighting in the two regions began in November 2025 following a dispute over the Xeer Ciise Book Launch in Saylac, an event opposed by other clans living in the town.

As the dispute developed into armed clashes, the sides engaged in several rounds of negotiations and concluded multiple peace agreements.

Those ceasefires have repeatedly broken down, however, allowing fighting to resume.

Military officials said the latest action is aimed at disarming the rival groups and ensuring compliance with the peace agreements.

The North Western State of Somalia government has previously declared that it would show zero tolerance for anyone attempting to revive clan conflict or hold weapons and military vehicles illegally.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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