ICE Declines to Confirm Federal Probe of Ilhan Omar Over Immigration Claims

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ICE responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in January by the media outlet Just the News. The request sought records showing whether the agency had…

ICE Refuses to Confirm or Deny Reported Federal Inquiry Into Ilhan Omar WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has declined to say whether it maintains records tied…

ICE Refuses to Confirm or Deny Reported Federal Inquiry Into Ilhan Omar WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has declined to say whether it maintains records tied…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

ICE Refuses to Confirm or Deny Reported Federal Inquiry Into Ilhan Omar

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has declined to say whether it maintains records tied to an alleged federal investigation of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar involving claims of marriage fraud and immigration violations.

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ICE responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in January by the media outlet Just the News. The request sought records showing whether the agency had investigated allegations that Omar helped a relative secure lawful residency in the United States.

Instead of confirming or denying that such an investigation exists, ICE invoked a provision of the federal Freedom of Information Act that permits agencies to withhold information if disclosure could disrupt pending law-enforcement proceedings or related legal action.

The agency’s response does not demonstrate that Omar is being investigated. It offers no information about a potential case, including whether a formal inquiry was opened, who might be involved or whether prosecutors have pursued any action.

The exchange has brought renewed attention to allegations Omar rejected in May, when she denied reports that the U.S. Department of Justice or another federal agency was examining her conduct. The Minnesota Democrat called the claims baseless and said she was not the subject of a federal investigation.

The allegations have circulated for years, centering partly on questions about Omar’s previous marriage and immigration history. She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and authorities have not announced criminal charges connected to those claims.

Omar has also faced separate scrutiny over her congressional financial disclosure filings.

Her initial 2024 financial disclosure put the value of her assets at approximately $6 million to $30 million. An amended filing later gave a markedly lower estimate, ranging from about $20,000 to $125,000.

Omar’s office said an accountant had made an error and that the amended document corrected the discrepancy.

Republican lawmakers and other critics have continued to demand closer examination, questioning how such a significant difference appeared in an official congressional filing.

The dispute comes as Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, remains a prominent Democratic voice on national issues and a regular target of Republican criticism.

Her profile has also drawn her into broader partisan conflicts in Minnesota, where federal and state officials have investigated several major fraud cases in recent years.

The most prominent example is the Feeding Our Future scandal. Prosecutors alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars designated for child nutrition programs had been fraudulently obtained, leading to numerous federal charges and convictions.

Nothing released by ICE indicates that Omar is connected to the Feeding Our Future case.

As a result, the agency’s response speaks only to how it handled the FOIA request; it does not independently establish that a federal investigation of Omar exists.

Federal agencies may rely on law-enforcement exemptions under U.S. law when releasing records could compromise investigations or legal proceedings. Those exemptions may also bar agencies from confirming whether investigative records exist at all.

Omar’s office has not said that she faces criminal charges, and the congresswoman continues to deny the allegations concerning her immigration and marriage history.

The latest development is expected to intensify political arguments over Omar, particularly as Republicans press for additional scrutiny of her financial disclosures and past personal affairs.

For now, ICE has released no public evidence confirming a federal investigation, leaving the existence and scope of any possible inquiry unresolved.

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