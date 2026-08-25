Portuguese police: Drunk driver injures 12 people in Albufeira

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Police said the Portuguese man ignored an order to stop at about 3am before accelerating along a street lined with bars and nightclubs.

A 35-year-old drunk driver injured 12 people, including two police officers and a Polish national, after allegedly ploughing into pedestrians in the Algarve resort town of Albufeira early…

A 35-year-old drunk driver injured 12 people, including two police officers and a Polish national, after allegedly ploughing into pedestrians in the Algarve resort town of Albufeira early…

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A 35-year-old drunk driver injured 12 people, including two police officers and a Polish national, after allegedly ploughing into pedestrians in the Algarve resort town of Albufeira early this morning, Portuguese authorities said.

Police said the Portuguese man ignored an order to stop at about 3am before accelerating along a street lined with bars and nightclubs.

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The interior ministry said the injured included two police officers and 10 other people, all aged between 18 and 22.

One victim remained in critical condition.