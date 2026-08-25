Somalia’s child hunger crisis worsens as aid cuts force facilities to close, UNICEF says

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The United Nations children’s agency said 205 health and nutrition facilities have already closed following unprecedented reductions in humanitarian aid. A further 618 facilities nationwide could shut, UNICEF…

Somalia’s child malnutrition crisis is worsening as aid cuts force health facilities to shut, UNICEF says MOGADISHU, Somalia - Nearly 1.9 million children in Somalia could suffer malnutrition…

Somalia’s child malnutrition crisis is worsening as aid cuts force health facilities to shut, UNICEF says MOGADISHU, Somalia – Nearly 1.9 million children in Somalia could suffer malnutrition…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia’s child malnutrition crisis is worsening as aid cuts force health facilities to shut, UNICEF says

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Nearly 1.9 million children in Somalia could suffer malnutrition this year, as the number requiring treatment for severe acute malnutrition and related complications has risen by 32%, UNICEF said on Friday.

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The United Nations children’s agency said 205 health and nutrition facilities have already closed following unprecedented reductions in humanitarian aid. A further 618 facilities nationwide could shut, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said in remarks delivered by video call.

“Fewer facilities mean longer journeys for mums and their babies; longer journeys mean later treatment; later treatment means more severe illness and a greater risk of preventable death,” Elder said.

“This is the wrong moment to retreat. Somalia is confronting a worsening climate crisis – severe drought in parts of the north, conflict and displacement, and, on the back of the war in Iran, rising costs for fuel and fertiliser.”

Funding for efforts to combat acute malnutrition in parts of Somalia has fallen by more than 80% this year, Médecins Sans Frontières said earlier in August. The United States has halted funding, while other Western countries have also reduced aid.

“This all sits side-by-side a terrifying reality in Somalia: this year nearly 1.9 million children are projected to be affected by malnutrition, including almost half a million with severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form,” Elder said.