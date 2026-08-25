 Skip to content
Tuesday, August 25, 2026 11 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 18:05
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Overturn Conviction for Aiding Jeffrey Epstein
Breaking News
Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Overturn Conviction for Aiding Jeffrey EpsteinSomalia’s child hunger crisis worsens as aid cuts force facilities to close, UNICEF saysSomali Government Submits Ulema Council Bill to ParliamentSomalia’s Supreme Court Defines Lawful Election, Says Two It Approved Fall ShortMSF Warns Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Is “Out of Control”Israel’s Netanyahu Claims Iran Tried to Kill One of His SonsGhislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Overturn Conviction for Aiding Jeffrey EpsteinSomalia’s child hunger crisis worsens as aid cuts force facilities to close, UNICEF saysSomali Government Submits Ulema Council Bill to ParliamentSomalia’s Supreme Court Defines Lawful Election, Says Two It Approved Fall ShortMSF Warns Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Is “Out of Control”Israel’s Netanyahu Claims Iran Tried to Kill One of His Sons
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Overturn Conviction for Aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 25, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 58 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Maxwell to be questioned by US Congress in Epstein probe

A US judge has refused to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a decision made public today, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan dismissed Maxwell’s arguments as meritless, describing all or nearly all of them as frivolous.

- Advertisement -

Maxwell, 64, represented herself as she challenged the December 2021 conviction and sentence in Manhattan federal court. She asked for a writ of habeas corpus declaring her punishment unlawful.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell’s latest claims were either unfounded or submitted after the legal deadline.

The judge also concluded that the evidence Maxwell presented as “new” had little or no relevance to her case.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,865 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.