Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Bid to Overturn Conviction for Aiding Jeffrey Epstein

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In a decision made public today, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan dismissed Maxwell’s arguments as meritless, describing all or nearly all of them as frivolous.

A US judge has refused to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

A US judge has refused to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. In a decision…

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A US judge has refused to overturn Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a decision made public today, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer of Manhattan dismissed Maxwell’s arguments as meritless, describing all or nearly all of them as frivolous.

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Maxwell, 64, represented herself as she challenged the December 2021 conviction and sentence in Manhattan federal court. She asked for a writ of habeas corpus declaring her punishment unlawful.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell’s latest claims were either unfounded or submitted after the legal deadline.

The judge also concluded that the evidence Maxwell presented as “new” had little or no relevance to her case.