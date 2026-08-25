Somali government submits Ulema Council Bill to parliament

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Addressing lawmakers on Tuesday, Minister Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali said the proposed body would bring religious scholars together, reinforce their contribution to Somali society and strengthen engagement between…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has presented legislation to the House of the People seeking to create a national Somali Ulema Council.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has presented legislation to the House of the People seeking to create a national Somali Ulema Council. Addressing…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has presented legislation to the House of the People seeking to create a national Somali Ulema Council.

Addressing lawmakers on Tuesday, Minister Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali said the proposed body would bring religious scholars together, reinforce their contribution to Somali society and strengthen engagement between the government and the Ulema.

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The proposed law contains three chapters and 30 articles covering the council’s legal foundation, composition, authority, duties and activities.

The ministry said the legislation is designed to establish a national council with a clear legal and accountable framework focused on the interests of Somalia, Islam and Somali society.

“The Ulema Council can play a role in strengthening the unity of the Ulema, supporting peace and reconciliation, and helping to resolve social conflicts,” Robow said.

The council would also promote public awareness of religious and ethical matters while confronting religious misinformation and extremist ideologies.

According to the ministry, the bill underwent consultations and legal review before it was sent to Parliament.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs called on the House of the People to deliberate on and approve the draft law. Lawmakers are expected to begin consideration of the bill before it moves through the remaining stages of Somalia’s legislative process.