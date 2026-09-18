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At Least 17 People Killed in Highway Crash in Mozambique

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By Newsroom September 18, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
At Least 17 Killed in Mozambique Highway Crash

Seventeen people have died and several others were injured in a head-on crash on the country’s main north-south highway, prompting renewed calls for strict adherence to road-safety measures. The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a heavy truck.

President Daniel Chapo expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and offered his condolences to the victims’ bereaved families. The circumstances of the crash remain unclear, with local traffic authorities and police yet to release an official report as the investigation continues.

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