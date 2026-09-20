North Western State of Somalia Bans Armed Mobilization in Awdal, Selel Regions After Renewed Tensions

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State Minister for Interior and Security Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed Magaalo announced the measure during a media briefing Saturday, saying organized armed groups and individuals carrying weapons would be…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia has prohibited war-related mobilization and the public carrying of weapons in the Awdal and Selel regions after 2 p.m. on…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia has prohibited war-related mobilization and the public carrying of weapons in the Awdal and Selel regions after 2 p.m. on…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia has prohibited war-related mobilization and the public carrying of weapons in the Awdal and Selel regions after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, as authorities move to prevent further unrest and reinforce security.

State Minister for Interior and Security Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed Magaalo announced the measure during a media briefing Saturday, saying organized armed groups and individuals carrying weapons would be barred from operating in the two regions after the deadline.

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“We instructed all security forces to take legal action against anyone carrying illegal weapons,” Magaalo said.

He said security forces would seize weapons from anyone unable to provide legal authorization and transfer the confiscated arms to the authorities. Those found carrying them would be referred to the courts.

Magaalo further cautioned that individuals who confront security forces and are wounded or killed as a result would not qualify for government compensation.

The government urged traditional elders and residents in Awdal and Selel to work with security personnel to preserve order and prevent steps that could reignite violence.

The new directives follow recent tensions and clashes among sections of the two regions’ communities, despite a series of peace agreements and reconciliation initiatives.

North Western State of Somalia authorities have previously said efforts to build lasting peace in Awdal and Selel remain in progress.