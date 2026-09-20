Irish Culture Takes Center Stage at Italian Festival in Verona

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The Tocatí festival takes place annually in the city, with Ireland serving as this year’s guest country of honour.

As many as 80 Irish people are helping bring Gaelic games, music and traditional skills to Verona this weekend as part of a major Italian festival.

As many as 80 Irish people are helping bring Gaelic games, music and traditional skills to Verona this weekend as part of a major Italian festival. The Tocatí…

As many as 80 Irish people are helping bring Gaelic games, music and traditional skills to Verona this weekend as part of a major Italian festival.

The Tocatí festival takes place annually in the city, with Ireland serving as this year’s guest country of honour.

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The three-day event attracts up to 300,000 visitors each year. It celebrates traditional games and cultural heritage and has been recognised by UNESCO for its efforts to safeguard those traditions.

A wide range of Gaelic Games and Irish cultural activities is taking place across Verona throughout the festival.

In one of the city’s parks, visitors can see demonstrations and exhibitions of GAA sports including hurling, camogie, football and poc fada, alongside traditional skills such as dry-stone wall building.

Bríd Uí Chonghaile demonstrates Aran sweater-making to a group of Italian women

Chris Collins, the GAA’s Europe Head of Operations, said Ireland’s role as guest of honour at Tocatí 2026 marked a proud occasion for both the country and the organisation.

“We have over 6,500 members of the GAA across Europe but we don’t have a club in Verona. We have two other clubs already in Italy, so we are now hoping to establish a third Italian club here in Verona.

“It is exciting and it’s been an unbelievable experience to be here with our music and dance and our games,” said Mr Collins.

GAA President Jarlath Burns, speaking at the festival, described the opportunity to showcase Irish Gaelic games in Italy as a major privilege for the organisation.

“When this festival is over and the crowds have left, we hope to leave a legacy piece in Verona with the establishing of a new GAA club.”

The Central East Regional finals of the GAA are also taking place in Italy this weekend, bringing members of GAA clubs from across Europe together in Verona.

Gearóid Mac Giolla Fhinnéin, who helped establish Italy’s second GAA club in Milan, said the festival was a source of great pride for the Irish diaspora throughout Europe, offering an opportunity to celebrate Irish culture and sport collectively.

“It’s a huge reward and recognition for all of us who work abroad for our involvement and work in preserving and promoting our culture,” Mr Mac Giolla Fhinnéin said.

Irish cultural workshops and performances are taking place in Verona

The Irish delegation is also hosting a series of workshops and exhibitions focused on different elements of Irish culture.

Along the banks of the Adige River, boat builder Micheál Ó Maolchiaráin is presenting the history of the traditional Irish currach and leading a workshop on how the boats are built.

Across the river, Bríd Uí Chonghaile is introducing a group of Italian women to Irish knitting and the craft of making Aran sweaters.

“The Italian women here are very interested in learning the skill and they seem very determined, but the stiches are difficult, but they are enjoying it,” she said.

Irish music and dance will continue to fill the streets of Verona before the festival comes to a close this evening.