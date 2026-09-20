Russia Reports Cyberattacks on Second Day of Parliamentary Voting

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, offered no details about the attacks or identified who may have been behind them.

Russia said its electronic voting platform in Moscow was struck by “powerful” cyberattacks overnight as the country’s tightly managed parliamentary election moved into its second day.

Russia said its electronic voting platform in Moscow was struck by “powerful” cyberattacks overnight as the country’s tightly managed parliamentary election moved into its second day. Ella Pamfilova,…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

Russia said its electronic voting platform in Moscow was struck by “powerful” cyberattacks overnight as the country’s tightly managed parliamentary election moved into its second day.

Ella Pamfilova, head of Russia’s Central Election Commission, offered no details about the attacks or identified who may have been behind them.

- Advertisement -

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Ukraine was attempting to “hinder” the vote, an allegation Kyiv has not addressed. Ukraine has dismissed the election as a farce.

Only parties aligned with Mr Putin and the Kremlin’s military campaign have been allowed to stand, while ballots are also being cast in parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

“This attack is continuing — it is happening practically non-stop,” she said.

The election will determine all 450 seats in Russia’s lower house, the State Duma, with voting scheduled to continue until Sunday evening.

Read more: Election in Russia will be a vote with few surprises

Few Russians expect anything other than another decisive victory for the ruling United Russia party. Even so, the ballot is being watched as a measure of public backing for the government and its war.

In Moscow, one voter told AFP that worsening economic conditions had left her disillusioned.

“Many people have lost their jobs. Wages are now falling rather than rising,” said Diana, 30.

Another voter, 71-year-old Tatiana, said she had supported United Russia.

“It is the largest party, the hardest-working and most productive,” she said.