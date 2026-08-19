North Western State of Somalia army commander defects and joins Northeastern state forces in Sanaag region

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Col. Ali Ahmed Ismail, widely known as Ashkato, previously led North Western State of Somalia forces in Yubbe before joining the Northeastern Dervish forces. Officials from the Northeastern…

Las Anod (AX) — A former North Western State of Somalia army commander has defected to Somalia’s Northeastern State army in Sanaag, officials said Wednesday, as tensions continue…

Las Anod (AX) — A former North Western State of Somalia army commander has defected to Somalia’s Northeastern State army in Sanaag, officials said Wednesday, as tensions continue…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Las Anod (AX) — A former North Western State of Somalia army commander has defected to Somalia’s Northeastern State army in Sanaag, officials said Wednesday, as tensions continue over competing claims to parts of the region.

Col. Ali Ahmed Ismail, widely known as Ashkato, previously led North Western State of Somalia forces in Yubbe before joining the Northeastern Dervish forces. Officials from the Northeastern state said he and troops under his command were received at the 12th Division headquarters in Fiqi-Fuliye.

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Ashkato said the decision followed the position of his community and recent support for the Northeastern Administration from his traditional leader.

He said he had been in contact with the administration’s officials and ministers before leaving North Western State of Somalia’s forces and joining the Northeastern side.

Local media reported that Ashkato arrived with a military vehicle equipped with a mounted weapon, accompanied by about 10 soldiers carrying light arms. The reports could not be independently verified.

The move comes as political and security tensions persist in Sanaag and neighboring Sool, where North Western State of Somalia and the Northeastern state maintain competing territorial claims and are seeking to strengthen their respective influence.