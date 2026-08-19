Somalia-Turkey relations enter new phase of strategic partnership, Prime Minister says

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At an anniversary event in Mogadishu, Barre said Turkey had stood by Somalia during prolonged humanitarian, security and economic crises. The relationship, he said, has since grown into…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and Turkey are entering a new era of cooperation built around mutual interests and shared prosperity, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Wednesday, as…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and Turkey are entering a new era of cooperation built around mutual interests and shared prosperity, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Wednesday, as…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and Turkey are entering a new era of cooperation built around mutual interests and shared prosperity, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said Wednesday, as the two countries commemorated 15 years of deepening ties.

At an anniversary event in Mogadishu, Barre said Turkey had stood by Somalia during prolonged humanitarian, security and economic crises. The relationship, he said, has since grown into a strategic partnership extending well beyond emergency assistance.

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“The relations between the two countries have moved from humanitarian cooperation to a strategic partnership that touches on many aspects,” Barre said.

He described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 2011 visit to Mogadishu as a defining moment. At the time, Somalia was grappling with a devastating drought, famine and widespread insecurity.

“That visit carried a clear message that Somalia cannot be forgotten and the Somali people are not alone,” Barre said.

According to the prime minister, Turkish engagement since then has covered humanitarian relief, education, health care, infrastructure, security, diplomacy, trade and investment.

Education has been a significant part of the partnership. Thousands of Somali students have studied in Turkey through scholarship and other education programs, and many have returned home to pursue careers in professional fields.

Barre said Somalia had made substantial progress since Erdogan’s 2011 visit, citing improvements in security and the economy as well as a stronger position in international diplomacy.

“Somalia 2026 is not Somalia 2011. We have come a long way, we have come a long way,” he said.

Among the milestones he identified were Somalia’s completion of the debt relief process, entry into the East African Community, the lifting of the U.N. arms embargo and its election as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

Barre said Somalia’s next priority is to pursue sustainable development and reduce its reliance on external support. He said future cooperation with Turkey would focus on creating mutual benefits and promoting shared prosperity.

Since 2011, Turkey has emerged as one of Somalia’s most important international partners, broadening its role from humanitarian assistance to projects involving infrastructure, education, health, trade and security.

The partnership has also involved Turkish assistance in building Somalia’s security institutions and investments in strategic infrastructure, underscoring Ankara’s wider role in efforts to rebuild state institutions after decades of conflict.