Domitexka Represents a Missed Opportunity for African Capital

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At the Domitexka workshop in Kaolack, machinery hums as locally grown Senegalese cotton enters the production line and emerges as spun yarn. That transformation is exactly what Thiam…

After years of silence, a spinning mill in the heart of Senegal is running again—a small but powerful sign of what the country’s textile industry could achieve. Entrepreneur…

After years of silence, a spinning mill in the heart of Senegal is running again—a small but powerful sign of what the country’s textile industry could achieve. Entrepreneur…

After years of silence, a spinning mill in the heart of Senegal is running again—a small but powerful sign of what the country’s textile industry could achieve. Entrepreneur Mass Thiam has secured markets, technical expertise and business partners. The missing ingredient remains capital, a challenge shared across Africa’s textile sector. Inside the mill, a spool of yarn sits white, clean and tightly wound.

At the Domitexka workshop in Kaolack, machinery hums as locally grown Senegalese cotton enters the production line and emerges as spun yarn. That transformation is exactly what Thiam set out to demonstrate: Senegal has the capacity to process its own cotton, and Africa can do the same.