World Cup Winner Patrick Vieira Named Senegal Head Coach

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Born in Dakar and raised in France from childhood, Vieira earned 107 caps for Les Bleus during an illustrious career, lifting the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the…

Patrick Vieira’s first challenge as Senegal’s new coach will be restoring confidence after the team’s painful 2026 World Cup exit and guiding its attention toward qualification for the…

Patrick Vieira’s first challenge as Senegal’s new coach will be restoring confidence after the team’s painful 2026 World Cup exit and guiding its attention toward qualification for the…

Patrick Vieira’s first challenge as Senegal’s new coach will be restoring confidence after the team’s painful 2026 World Cup exit and guiding its attention toward qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegalese Football Federation said.

Born in Dakar and raised in France from childhood, Vieira earned 107 caps for Les Bleus during an illustrious career, lifting the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 European Championship. The federation said it would provide further information on his official presentation, the next steps in his appointment and the duration of his contract at a later date.