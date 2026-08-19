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Breaking: Somali President Receives Credentials From Seven New Ambassadors
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Somali President Receives Credentials From Seven New Ambassadors

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 25 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somali President receives credentials from seven new ambassadors

Somalia’s diplomatic outreach gained fresh momentum on Wednesday as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accepted the credentials of seven newly appointed ambassadors, formally beginning their missions in Mogadishu.

The envoys represent Algeria, Brazil, India, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria and Pakistan.

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They are Mohamed Alim of Algeria, Joao Alfredo Dos Anjos of Brazil, Dr. Adarsh Swaika of India, Dr. Madou Diallo of Mali, Aung Min Oo of Myanmar, Danlami Ibrahim of Nigeria and Aqsa Nawaz of Pakistan.

At a ceremony held in the Somali presidential palace, the ambassadors briefed President Hassan on their diplomatic priorities and outlined plans to deepen ties between Somalia and their respective countries.

The president said he expected the envoys to help broaden bilateral cooperation across politics, trade and investment, development, security and social affairs.

The ambassadors delivered messages from their governments and pledged to reinforce diplomatic relations and cooperation with Somalia throughout their assignments in Mogadishu.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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