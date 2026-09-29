MSF: Renewed Fighting in Baidoa Kills Three, Wounds at Least 69

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The medical charity warned that the toll could rise, saying blocked roads have prevented many wounded people from reaching hospitals since violence broke out early Monday.

Baidoa (AX) — Renewed fighting in Baidoa has sent at least 69 people, including five children, to Bay Regional Hospital for treatment, while three people have died, Médecins…

Baidoa (AX) — Renewed fighting in Baidoa has sent at least 69 people, including five children, to Bay Regional Hospital for treatment, while three people have died, Médecins…

Baidoa (AX) — Renewed fighting in Baidoa has sent at least 69 people, including five children, to Bay Regional Hospital for treatment, while three people have died, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said Monday.

The medical charity warned that the toll could rise, saying blocked roads have prevented many wounded people from reaching hospitals since violence broke out early Monday.

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“This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” says Dr Elshafie Mohammed, MSF country representative in Somalia. “It is unacceptable that civilians and healthcare are being caught up in violence. Injured people need immediate medical attention, but many cannot reach hospital. Without timely treatment, many can bleed to death.”

The clashes in and around Baidoa, the capital of Somalia’s South West State, represent the third major outbreak of violence there since Aug. 17.

MSF said a health facility was reportedly severely damaged in Monday’s fighting and that a healthcare worker was killed. An ambulance was looted, and civilian homes were also reportedly attacked.

Two medical workers supporting MSF teams were robbed, with one sustaining injuries, the organization said.

“Health facilities, healthcare workers and patients must never be targeted,” says Dr Mohammed. “We call on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure that patients can reach healthcare facilities safely, without fear, delay or obstruction.”

With roads still blocked, only a limited number of wounded people had reached the hospital. MSF said this raised concerns that more casualties could require treatment once access routes reopen.

The disruption has also affected people seeking maternity care, pediatric treatment, nutrition services and other urgent medical assistance, according to MSF.

Monday’s violence came after two earlier rounds of clashes in Baidoa during the preceding six weeks.

On Aug. 17, Bay Regional Hospital treated 94 wounded people, including 29 women and 20 children, MSF said. Four people died, among them a young woman.

A second wave of fighting began Sept. 3, when 71 wounded people arrived at the hospital, including 15 women and 12 children. One death was recorded.

MSF works with the Ministry of Health at Bay Regional Hospital, supporting emergency, maternity, pediatric, nutrition and outpatient services.

The organization urged all parties to the conflict to safeguard civilians, medical workers and healthcare facilities, and to ensure patients can reach treatment safely and without obstruction.