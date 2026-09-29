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Baidoa fighting kills three, wounds 69, MSF says

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 29, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Baidoa fighting kills three, wounds 69, MSF says

BAIDOA, Somalia – Three people have been killed and 69 others wounded, among them five children, after fresh clashes swept through Baidoa and surrounding areas, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said, as blocked roads leave many of the injured unable to reach urgent medical care.

Fighting broke out on Monday, Sept. 28, the third bout of violence to hit the town since Aug. 17. According to MSF, a health facility sustained serious damage, a healthcare worker was killed and an ambulance was looted.

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Access to hospitals has been severely restricted since the clashes began, with roads cut off and wounded civilians struggling to find treatment. MSF said only a limited number of patients have made it to Bay Regional Hospital, where the organization supports Somalia’s Ministry of Health.

“This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” said MSF Somalia representative Dr. Elshafie Mohammed.

MSF urged all parties to safeguard civilians, patients, medical staff and health facilities, and to allow safe and unhindered access to healthcare.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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