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Breaking: Mogadishu and Djibouti City Sign Agreement to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
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Mogadishu and Djibouti City Sign Agreement to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Mogadishu, Djibouti City sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

Mogadishu (AX) — A new agreement between Mogadishu and Djibouti City aims to deepen ties between the two capitals, with cooperation planned across trade, investment, culture and economic development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed Sunday by Benadir Regional Administration Governor and Mogadishu Mayor Hassan Mohamed HusseinMuungaab, alongside Djibouti City Mayor Said Daoud Mohamed.

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“The ties between Somalia and Djibouti are built on a shared history, culture and religion,” Muungaab said, describing the relationship as “a bond that neither iron can sever nor water wash away.”

Muungaab acknowledged Djibouti’s ambassador to Somalia, Osman Sugulle Dubad, for helping facilitate and reinforce cooperation between the two sides.

He also invited Mayor Said to visit Mogadishu and urged Djiboutian companies and investors to consider opportunities in the Somali capital, which he said is experiencing continued growth and expansion.

Said welcomed the memorandum, saying it would open fresh opportunities for both cities. He reaffirmed Djibouti’s commitment to broadening economic, trade and development links with Mogadishu.

The agreement establishes a framework for closer cooperation between the capitals while encouraging investment, commercial ties and cultural exchanges.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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