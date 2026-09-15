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Breaking: Muturi Calls Garissa Rally Chaos an Attempted Assassination
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Muturi Calls Garissa Rally Chaos an Attempted Assassination

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 15, 2026 3 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 9 minutes ago 3-minute read
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“This is an attempted assassination”: Muturi reacts to Garissa rally chaos

Photo collage of former Attorney General Justin Muturi addressing a past rally and opposition convoy vehicles with partially damaged windows after the Garissa rally on September 12, 2026. Photo/Courtesy

Former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has termed the disruption of an opposition rally in Garissa an attempted assassination and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

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Muturi said the attack targeting opposition leaders was a serious matter that could not be dismissed, warning that such incidents could intimidate citizens and deepen divisions across the country.

“This is an attempted assassination!!!” Muturi said in a statement.

He urged the Inspector General of Police to act without delay, establish what happened, identify those responsible and prosecute anyone found to have played a role.

“We call upon the Inspector General of Police to immediately and thoroughly investigate this particular incident, identify all those involved, and ensure that every person found culpable is arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

His statement came after an opposition rally in Garissa town was disrupted on Saturday when a group of youths reportedly threw stones at the leaders and their supporters.

The attack unfolded as Nyali MP Mohamed Ali spoke to the crowd alongside Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

About 50 youths, reportedly divided into several groups, began pelting the gathering with stones. The assault forced leaders and supporters to take cover inside vehicles.

Several vehicles were damaged, including Muturi’s, whose windscreen was reportedly partly destroyed. The situation eased after the security detail assigned to the opposition leaders intervened and drove the youths away.

The rally was attended by a number of opposition figures, among them Kalonzo, DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Muturi, Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe and Mohamed Ali.

Muturi said the Wantam Movement would continue its campaign despite the incident, maintaining that it would stand for democracy, justice and peace.

“We in the Wantam Movement will not be cowed, intimidated, or silenced,” he said.

He further called for the safeguarding of Kenyans’ right to take part freely in the nation’s political and public affairs.

“We will not be intimidated. Kenya belongs to all of us,” Muturi said.

His comments followed Ali’s condemnation of the disruption and his warning against involving young people in political activities capable of triggering disorder.

Kalonzo similarly appealed to residents to preserve peace and reject efforts to mobilise them in pursuit of individual political interests.

Muturi said political disagreements should be handled through constitutional and democratic channels rather than violence.

“If you have any opinion, our Constitution guarantees you the right to say whatever you want to say and associate with any Kenyan,” he said.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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