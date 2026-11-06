Korane expands support ahead of 2027 Garissa governor race

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Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane has gained fresh support in his bid to reclaim leadership of the county, as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.…

Former Garissa Governor Ali Korane has gained fresh support in his bid to reclaim leadership of the county, as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Korane said the support he has received from members of the Agikuyu community living in Garissa demonstrated growing confidence in his leadership and commitment to building a county government in which all communities have a role.

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He thanked local residents who have backed his candidacy, saying his goal is to strengthen inclusivity and improve service delivery if he is elected to office again.

“Looking back at Garissa’s leadership history, I want to be remembered for building a county where communities share common interests, diversity is a source of strength, and every community sees itself reflected in the leadership and administration of the county,” he said.

Korane said his previous term in office was focused on implementing a power-sharing plan that would make inclusivity a genuine principle of governance rather than merely a political slogan.

“During my time in office, I made significant efforts to ensure that inclusivity moved beyond political rhetoric and became a practical way of conducting the affairs of the county government,” he said.

He pledged to build on that experience, promising to restore efficient services that meet the needs of residents and ensure that people from different parts of the county have a voice in its future.

“My ambition is to build on that foundation, revive quality service delivery and establish a county government in which every community has its rightful share and an effective voice in shaping Garissa’s future,” he added.

The support comes amid a series of political meetings held by Korane as he seeks to expand his backing beyond the core communities from which he previously drew votes.

In recent days, he has received similar support from elders from other communities, including Ajuran and Borana leaders, as part of a campaign aimed at building a broad coalition ahead of a tough contest.

Korane served as Garissa governor from 2017 to 2022 before losing the seat in the last election to the incumbent governor, Nathif Jama.

He is now seeking to return to the political arena, with the race for county leadership expected to attract several strong candidates.

Those linked to the contest include Senator Abdul Haji, who has received support from sections of the county’s political leadership.

Former Ijara MP Ibrahim Abass, former Lagdera MP Mohamed Shidiye and former Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat are also at the forefront of speculation surrounding the race for governor.

The contest is expected to be shaped by alliances and negotiations among communities, as candidates seek support from different sections of Garissa’s electorate.

Korane stressed that the county’s future should not be built on division, but on shared responsibility and inclusive participation.

“The Garissa we seek to build must be one in which everyone has a place, and whose benefits and development are shared equally by its people,” he said.