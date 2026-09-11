Italy Reaffirms Commitment to Water Security, Agriculture and Climate Action in Somalia

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The ceremony, attended by representatives of the Federal Government, the United Nations, and development partners, also formally opened restoration work on the Sabuun Dam.

Somalia has marked a significant step toward improving water security and climate resilience with the launch of the Jowhar Offstream Storage Program in Jowhar, Hirshabelle State.

Somalia has marked a significant step toward improving water security and climate resilience with the launch of the Jowhar Offstream Storage Program in Jowhar, Hirshabelle State. The ceremony,…

Somalia has marked a significant step toward improving water security and climate resilience with the launch of the Jowhar Offstream Storage Program in Jowhar, Hirshabelle State.

The ceremony, attended by representatives of the Federal Government, the United Nations, and development partners, also formally opened restoration work on the Sabuun Dam.

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The project is expected to improve irrigation services and bolster the ability of communities across the Shabelle River basin to adapt to climate pressures.

Participants included the ministers of Agriculture and Irrigation and of Energy and Water Resources, the president of Hirshabelle State, and the deputy prime minister of the Federal Government of Somalia. Italy was represented by its ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, and the head of the AICS Office in Nairobi. The United Nations Resident Coordinator for Somalia and the FAO Representative in the country also attended.

The Sabuun Dam is a key element of the Jowhar Offstream Storage Program, a Somali government-led investment designed to improve water security and resource management in the Shabelle River basin. The initiative supports the priorities of the National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025–2029. Following its restoration, the dam is expected to provide farming communities in Middle and Lower Shabelle with more dependable irrigation water, helping to increase agricultural production, strengthen food security, and protect sustainable livelihoods. Italy’s participation in the Jowhar ceremony underscored the long-standing role of Italian Cooperation, working alongside the FAO, in advancing water and land management and climate change adaptation in Somalia.

“The Jowhar Offstream Storage Program is an excellent example of what can be achieved through a strong partnership and coordinated action under the leadership of Somali authorities. Together, we are investing in resilient and sustainable water infrastructure that will strengthen water security, improve agricultural productivity, and help make communities in the Shabelle River basin more resilient,” said the ambassador.

Italy said it will continue working with the Federal Government of Somalia, federal member states, the FAO, and other development partners to improve the country’s management of water resources, build the resilience of rural communities, and advance sustainable agriculture and long-term prosperity.