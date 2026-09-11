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Spain Moves Toward Granting Citizenship to Sahrawis

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By Newsroom September 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Spain Moves to Grant Citizenship to Sahrawis
Spain Moves to Grant Citizenship to Sahrawis

A bid to extend Spanish citizenship to people born in Western Sahara under colonial rule has cleared Spain’s lower house, setting the stage for a measure likely to test Madrid’s already delicate ties with Morocco.

Lawmakers approved the bill by 168 votes to 31, while 145 abstained. Senate approval would enable Sahrawis born before September 29, 1977, to seek Spanish nationality; their descendants would be eligible to apply through naturalisation. Estimates indicate that between 70,000 and more than 100,000 people could qualify.

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The governing Socialist Party and coalition partner Sumar supported the proposal. The conservative People’s Party abstained, while Vox voted against it. The decision comes as relations with Morocco face renewed pressure after a large influx of migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, where many unaccompanied minors continue to endure difficult conditions.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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