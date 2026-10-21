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Wednesday, October 21, 2026 9 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
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Breaking: Macky Sall of Senegal Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General
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Macky Sall of Senegal Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General

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By Adam Omar October 21, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 49 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Former Senegalese President Macky Sall Faces Setback in UN Bid
Former Senegalese President Macky Sall Faces Setback in Bid for UN Post

Former President Macky Sall said he withdrew his candidacy in an effort to foster international consensus. In a statement, Sall said the decision followed extensive consultations and the outcome of Security Council straw polls, which indicated a preference for a candidate from Latin America or the Caribbean.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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