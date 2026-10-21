Macky Sall of Senegal Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General

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Former President Macky Sall said he withdrew his candidacy in an effort to foster international consensus. In a statement, Sall said the decision followed extensive consultations and the…

Former President Macky Sall said he withdrew his candidacy in an effort to foster international consensus. In a statement, Sall said the decision followed extensive consultations and the outcome of Security Council straw polls, which indicated a preference for a candidate from Latin America or the Caribbean.