Former President Macky Sall said he withdrew his candidacy in an effort to foster international consensus. In a statement, Sall said the decision followed extensive consultations and the outcome of Security Council straw polls, which indicated a preference for a candidate from Latin America or the Caribbean.
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Macky Sall of Senegal Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General
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