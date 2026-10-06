Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Sworn In for Second Term

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Members of Ethiopia’s parliament reelected Abiy on Monday following the general election held in June. His ruling Prosperity Party won 438 of the legislature’s 547 seats.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed begins second term amid renewed conflict Abiy Ahmed has secured a second five-year term as Ethiopia’s prime minister, taking the oath of office…

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed begins second term amid renewed conflict Abiy Ahmed has secured a second five-year term as Ethiopia’s prime minister, taking the oath of office…

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Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed begins second term amid renewed conflict

Abiy Ahmed has secured a second five-year term as Ethiopia’s prime minister, taking the oath of office before parliament as the country confronts fresh armed unrest.

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Members of Ethiopia’s parliament reelected Abiy on Monday following the general election held in June. His ruling Prosperity Party won 438 of the legislature’s 547 seats.

By taking the constitutional oath, Abiy formally assumed the mandate for the new governmental term.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by President Taye Atske-Selassie and senior government officials.

Abiy’s reelection comes as fighting has intensified between Ethiopia’s armed forces and the newly formed Ethiopian Peoples’ Forces Alliance for Survival, an armed group seeking to overthrow his government.

Ethiopia has accused several countries in the region, including neighboring Eritrea, of supporting the armed groups.

On Thursday, Ethiopia announced that it was closing its embassy in Eritrea and declared 10 Eritrean diplomats in Addis Ababa persona non grata.